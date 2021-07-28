Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce $244.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $248.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.