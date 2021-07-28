Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.