Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce sales of $606.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.00 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 172,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

