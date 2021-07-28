Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

PUMP opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

