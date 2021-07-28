Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.84. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $656.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

