Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,068. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $24,258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

