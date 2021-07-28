Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $68.03. 5,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $68.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

