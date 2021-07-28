Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,692. The company has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

