Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

GOOG stock opened at $2,735.93 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

