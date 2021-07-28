Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

