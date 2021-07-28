Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Sell

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.