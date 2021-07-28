Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) to Hold

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CLXPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $3.13 on Monday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $464.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

