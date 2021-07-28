Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FGBI stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

