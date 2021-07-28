Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Sell

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

