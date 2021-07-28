Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.87. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

