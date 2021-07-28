Zacks Investment Research Lowers DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

