Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $192.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.