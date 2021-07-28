Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $112.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $26.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. 97,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,384. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.