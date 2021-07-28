Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

FRA:ZAL opened at €97.58 ($114.80) on Monday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

