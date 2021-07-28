Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

