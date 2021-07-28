ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 139,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,424 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $37.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.