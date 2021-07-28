ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ZK International Group worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ZK International Group by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

