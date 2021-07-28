Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,451. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zynga by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

