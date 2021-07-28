Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 767.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Zynga worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

