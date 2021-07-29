-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). South Jersey Industries also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $290,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

