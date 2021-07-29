-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.72. 21,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 2,074,153 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

