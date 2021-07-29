$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

