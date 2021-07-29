$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.