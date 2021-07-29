-$0.20 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.03). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.