$0.26 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.