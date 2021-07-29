$0.26 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

