$0.37 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

