-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RAD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,185. The company has a market cap of $841.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

