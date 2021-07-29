$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Dana posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 594,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -164.92 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

