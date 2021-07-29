$0.51 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,071 shares of company stock worth $232,495 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

