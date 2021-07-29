$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.95. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 90,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.