$0.71 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

