$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67. Kforce has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

