$0.93 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 205,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,593. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.39 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

