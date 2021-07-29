$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.96. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 186,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,552. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.