$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 587%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

