$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SLG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 866,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,067. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $34,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

