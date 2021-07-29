$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 451,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

