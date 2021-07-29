10,000 Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENNVU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $172,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

