10,000 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

