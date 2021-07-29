11,308 Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 169,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NP opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

