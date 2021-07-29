113,480 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,400,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,438,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPBU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.