1,357 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,973 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $40.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

