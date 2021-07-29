1,637 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 41.6% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.25. 78,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

