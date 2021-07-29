$174.72 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce sales of $174.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.45 million to $175.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

