180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $393.09 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $405.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

